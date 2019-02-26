What new flights will Kazakhstan launch this year?

By Trend

Kazakhstan is going to open several direct flights abroad in 2019, Trend reports via the Turistik Kamkor corporate fund.

Previously, Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines expressed a desire to open a new Baku-Almaty-Baku direction. The first flight will be made on April 2. The Azerbaijani carrier plans to fly to Almaty twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A319.

Also, Kazakh SCAT Airlines will start flights to Prague and Ulaanbaatar. Flights to the capital of Mongolia will be launched on June 2. Ticket sales are already open, according to the fund.

In addition, SCAT Airlines will resume flights to Batumi (Georgia), Krasnodar and Sochi (Russia) this summer. Direct flights to these cities will be carried out from Astana.

At the same time, Russian S7 Airlines is going to launch new flights – Novosibirsk-Astana and Moscow-Semey.

Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana plans to start flights to Tokyo. The issue of opening flights to Shanghai is also being worked out, but it is still at the negotiation stage.