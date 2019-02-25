Poland to help in agriculture development in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Uzbek delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Saidkamol Khojaev visited Poland.

The purpose of the visit was to expand contacts and strengthen partnerships with Polish colleagues in similar departments and companies specializing in the agricultural and investment fields.

During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Simeon Gizhinsky, the Polish side expressed support and readiness to assist in the development of the agrarian sector of Uzbekistan.

The growing interest of Polish companies to participate in the implementation of joint agricultural projects with the introduction of best practices and modern technologies was noted.

In particular, the Polish side is interested in the areas of advanced processing of agricultural products and the production of finished food products, production of seed potatoes, meat and dairy products, implementation of projects for the introduction of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient technology in agriculture.

Following the meeting, the sides reached an agreement on creating a joint working group to develop a strategy for future cooperation in the agricultural sector.

At the meeting with the Director General of the Polish National Center for the Support of Agriculture (KOWR) Piotr Serafin, the parties discussed the participation possibilities of large companies of the Polish agricultural sector in the investment projects implementation in Uzbekistan.

During the negotiations in the reputable bank of Poland BGK (People's Economic Bank) a thorough exchange of views took place on the issue of cooperation in the agrarian sector development. BGK management proposed to consider the possibility of providing a loan for Hulk Bank in the amount of up to 100 million euros for the development of animal husbandry in the country.

Uzbek side held the meetings with representatives of ten Polish companies specializing in livestock, poultry, potato, intensive horticulture, fruit and vegetable exports, agricultural engineering and drip irrigation.

The parties discussed specific conditions and parameters for the implementation of joint projects in Uzbekistan in 2019.

Among them - the Center for seed production and potato protection in Poland (creation of a cluster for the production of seed potatoes using the inviro method in the Kitab region), Milex (construction of a plant in the Guzar region for the production of equipment for drip irrigation based on Israeli technologies), Sky Bone, Contraktus and Global Business Promotion Group (construction of consolidated centers for cattle from Poland of meat and dairy breeds, as well as artificial insemination laboratories and feed production plants in Kashkadarya, Namangan and Syrdarya regions), Igloszron (construction of poultry farms for the production of chicken and turkey meat and their processing in a closed cycle), PKB (construction of facilities for the disposal of post-slaughter waste at large slaughterhouses and poultry farms), Arno (creation of intensive gardens), Ursus (localization of production of various tractors in Uzbekistan agricultural facilities) and Bronisze logistics center.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation also visited a number of Polish enterprises and departments, where they were able to familiarize themselves with their activities, potential and production capacities. The sides discussed questions about establishing close cooperation, as well as organizing reciprocal visits to Uzbekistan.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Poland were established on March 19, 1992.

Poland exports to Uzbekistan mainly the products of the chemical industry, machines, technological lines, equipment, vehicles and spare parts for them.

The main import positions from Uzbekistan to Poland are cotton fiber and products of its primary processing, products of the chemical industry, plastics and products from them and mineral products.