Ashgabat, Seoul hold business talks

By Trend





Seoul has hosted the 7th meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-South Korean commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry Feb. 25.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, financial and industrial fields, in the fields of energy and mineral processing, construction and transport, agriculture and fisheries, as well as in the sphere of ??culture, tourism, healthcare, standardization, as well as scientific, information and communication technologies, education.

On the same day, a joint business forum was also held, which brought together more than 100 representatives of state agencies and business circles.

It was earlier reported that Seoul hopes for partnership with Turkmenistan in such areas as development of gas fields, creation of petrochemical and gas infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ashgabat and Seoul pay special attention to the transport sector in the context of development of transit and logistics infrastructure along the East-West and North-South routes, giving access to European and Middle Eastern markets.