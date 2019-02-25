Turkey fighting terrorists in Syria, not civilians - defense ministry

By Trend





Turkey’s fight is directed against terrorists in Syria, not against civilians, in particular, ethnic Kurds, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Akar said that the Kurdish people are fraternal for the Turks, and these peoples have much in common.

The minister noted that Turkey won’t agree to any concessions in the fight against terrorists in Syria.

“At the same time, Turkey has always stood for the territorial integrity of Syria, and this is still a priority for Ankara,” said Akar.

On Dec. 12, 2018, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a new military operation in Syria against PYD/YPG. Erdogan claimed there were US soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

On Jan. 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State", and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus, as well as Al-Bab in northern Syria.