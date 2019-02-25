Turkmenistan decides on regulating prices, tariffs for important types of goods, services

By Trend





Prices (tariffs) for important types of goods, products, work and services of industrial and technical purposes and social significance are subject to state regulation in Turkmenistan, reads the Turkmen presidential decree Feb. 23, Trend reports.

The document was signed in order to continue the development of market relations in the country’s economy, further improve pricing and social protection of consumers.

The Turkmen president by his decree approved the list of goods, products, work and services for the domestic market, the prices (tariffs) for which are set by the government.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy, jointly with the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan, has been instructed to prepare within a two-month period proposals on introducing amendments and additions to the legislation arising from this decree.