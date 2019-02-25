Uzbek capital to hold Uzbek-British Council on Trade, Industry

By Trend





The 24th meeting of Uzbek-British for Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC) will be held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) from February 28 to March 1, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

"The upcoming UBTIC annual session will bring together entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and the UK to provide an opportunity for both parties to learn more about the business opportunities available in both countries. The event will consist of two parts: the official plenary meeting and the private sector sessions," the British embassy said.

This year the event will be attended by more than 100 businessmen representing more than 55 British companies. The embassy states that this is the largest number of participants in the history of UBSTP.

The plenary session will be chaired by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyev and British co-chair Baroness Emma Nicholson.

During the plenary session, the parties are expected to discuss practical measures for the development of trade and investment between the UK and Uzbekistan, cooperation in the field of health, education and tourism. A number of memorandums of understanding are also expected to be signed by both parties.

British companies' representatives will also meet with a wide range of Uzbek officials, state-owned enterprises and private sector representatives to exchange information about business opportunities and discuss potential cooperation in the future.

UBTIC is a body to promote trade, which was founded in accordance with a bilateral agreement in 1994. This is an annual forum to promote the development of trade and investment relations between Uzbekistan and the UK.

The Council provides support and assistance to British companies currently operating in the country or wanting to invest in Uzbekistan. Meetings are held alternately in Tashkent and London.