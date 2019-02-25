Kazakh tenge starts week with strengthening against US dollar

By Trend





The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Feb. 25 amounted to 376.23 tenge, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 0.39 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Feb. 22 (376.62 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 375.5 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 377 tenge, while the closing rate was 376.6 tenge per dollar.