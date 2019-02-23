Flagstaff, Arizona had the snowiest day in its history

By Trend





Snow in Flagstaff, Arizona is not uncommon. But Thursday's snow was historic, Trend reports citing CNN.

Flagstaff is buried in snow: 35.9 inches of it. The city is under a state of emergency and the flakes haven't stopped.

The 2.9 feet that fell made Thursday the snowiest single day in recorded history there, destroying the previous record of 31 inches set back in 1915.

The snowfall was just 2 inches shy of making it the snowiest single day snowfall in Arizona history. That record, set in 1968, still stands at 38 inches.

It's so snowy that one photo, posted on social media by Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Frank Milstead, shows the snow higher than the tires on a state police SUV.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging everyone to not travel in or through Northern Arizona. Road conditions remain too dangerous, with no timetable on when they will improve.

State troopers say they responded to more than 400 calls for stranded vehicles and slide-offs in 24 hours.

In the meantime, snowed-in Flagstaff residents like Chad Willimason are trying to dig out with the help of snowblowers.