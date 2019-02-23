Turkmenistan studies Spanish experience in desalination

By Trend

The delegation of Turkmenistan was on a working visit to Spain from February 19-21, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.



Several meetings took place, including a meeting at the Ministry for the Ecological Transition of Spain.

The "Toray", "Torishima", "Arflu", "Bel", "Protec Arisawa", "Eleusis", "Rufepa" and "Hermisan" companies presented their products at the event, including pumps, valves and desalination vessels, as well as equipment for the production of hydroponic feed for livestock, greenhouses and drip irrigation.



The delegation also got acquainted with the activities of the "Torrevieja" desalination plant in Alicante, and held talks with representatives of the "Talgo", "Italmatch" and "Termomeccanica Pompe" companies. There was also an exchange of views on the production and supply of the required pumps when visiting the "Flowserve" plant at Calle de Tierra de Barros.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely, Amu Darya, Tejen (known as Hari in Afghanistan), Atrek and Murghab.