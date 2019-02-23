Representative of US State Department to visit Uzbekistan

By Trend

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells will arrive in Uzbekistan on February 25, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Wells will lead the American delegation, which will visit Tashkent.

The program of visit includes holding a regular round of bilateral consultations and meetings and negotiations in the ministries and departments of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the head of Central Command of The US Armed Forces, General Joseph Votel, Trend reports with reference to the presidential press service.

The US delegation arrived in country to attend the conference of chiefs of the general staffs of Central and South Asia countries.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of Uzbek-US military cooperation and interaction in the field of security at the meeting.



Earlier Votel, while speaking in the Senate of Congress, announced the desire of the United States to ensure that Central Asian countries refused military procurement from Russia and switched to contracts with The US.

Currently, the multi-faceted Uzbek-US relations are being consistently strengthened, joint programs and projects are being implemented in the fields of innovation, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other industries. The volume of mutual trade in 2018 doubled.