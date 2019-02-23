Kazakhstan bans rail import of gasoline from Russia

By Trend





Kazakhstan has imposed a three-month ban on the import of gasoline by rail from Russia under the order of the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Earlier, during an extended meeting of the Senate Committee on Economic Policy, Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov said that after the completion of the modernization of Kazakhstan's refineries, gasoline production increased significantly.

"Our policy is that first we create strategic reserves. Today we try to reach the level of at least 300,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline. Since we cannot export anywhere, we overproduce gasoline: there are more than 350,000 tons in tanks," the deputy minister said.

It should be noted that gasoline output in Kazakhstan in January 2019 amounted to 378,900 tons, which is 30.9 percent more than in the same month of 2018.