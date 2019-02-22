Uzbekistan ranks first in clothing imports in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan can be attributed to the most important strategic partners in Central Asia - a region where large reserves of natural resources are concentrated.

Both states have significant economic and human potential, are linked by common historical, geographical, cultural, religious and linguistic roots and have a fairly long common border.

Uzbekistan has shifted China from first place on the import of clothes to Kazakhstan, Kazakh media reports.

Kazakhstan imported 34,500 tons of clothing for $ 512.3 million in 2018. In physical terms, imports decreased by 4.9 percent, and in monetary terms increased by 5.5 percent.

The largest amount of clothing came from Uzbekistan (10,100 tons for $ 18.4 million), whereas China was the leader in supply in 2017.

At the same time, the clothes of Uzbekistan are several times cheaper than Chinese, because China, although set clothes less in terms of volumes (8,500 tons), but in monetary terms, it was $ 83.5 million.

Russia for the year delivered 6,200 tons of this product ($ 158.2 million), Turkey - 4,600 tons ($ 98.5 million), Bangladesh - 1,900 tons ($ 42.9 million), Kyrgyzstan - 1,000 tons ($ 3 million), Iran - 228.7 tons ($ 133,900).

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were established on November 23, 1992.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan currently experience a rise in mutual economic ties. In 2017, the trade turnover between the two Central Asian nations increased by 8.6 percent and exceeded $ 2 billion. In January-June 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 52 percent, with Uzbek exports growth of 48 percent. Over 200 companies with Kazakh capital currently operate in Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed to take further measures to ensure the growth of trade turnover to $ 3 billion in 2018 and $ 5 billion by 2020. The countries also intend to increase the number of rail, bus and air communication between two states.

Kazakhstan exports to Uzbekistan petroleum and their products, the milling industry, grains, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, products of inorganic chemistry, food products.

Uzbekistan exports to Kazakhstan energy sources (gas), cotton fiber, chemical products and plastics, fertilizers, fruits and vegetables and other types of goods.

Uzbek investments in Kazakhstan for the past 10 years amounted to $ 31.3 million, half of which falls for 2016. Kazakh investments in Uzbekistan totalled $ 114.4 million in the past decade.