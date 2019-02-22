Uzbekistan may join WTO within two years

By Trend





Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization Alan Wolff stated that Uzbekistan can join the World Trade Organization within two years, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

“The process of accession to WTO has just begun. It requires internal reforms, the opening of the economy, which are already happening. The country's leadership is interested in joining the organization. Negotiations will take place with the country's trade partners, they will facilitate the process. All this will take a year or two, which is very fast; this is only the beginning” said Wolfe at the “Interconnectedness in Central Asia: Challenges and New Opportunities” international conference.

He added that accession to WTO is very beneficial for Uzbekistan and for other countries of Central Asia as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have already entered it.

WTO helps resolving conflicts related to international trade in a peaceful way and opens up access to world markets. A single set of rules, applicable to all 164 members, greatly simplifies the entire trading.