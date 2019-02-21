Kazakh minister sets task to attract investments to Astana Hub

By Trend





The Astana Hub international technological park of IT startups should attract 4.8 billion tenge of investments this year, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev made the remarks at a meeting of the ministry.

"Astana Hub is already showing good results. As of today, three acceleration programs have been carried out, as a result of which 47 startups were selected and more than 180 million tenge of investments were attracted," the minister said.

He also noted that a lot of normative work was carried out both in venture financing and in creating favorable conditions for both investors and IT companies.

Abayev stressed that this year work will continue to improve the legislation.

"In particular, a draft law has been developed on amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the regulation of digital technologies. The law is intended to create a basis for legal regulation of the early introduction of technologies such as blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence and robotization," the minister concluded.

(376.3 KZT = 1 USD on Feb. 20)