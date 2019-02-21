Turkmenistan discusses drug production with Belarus

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Turkmenistan is one of the strategic partners of Belarus in Central Asia. At the same time, the priority direction of bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

The Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyukhov and the management of CJSC BelAseptika discussed with the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov the possibility of joint production of drugs at a meeting on February 18.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation in the field of health, as well as the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Representatives of both countries expressed interest in organizing mutual deliveries of herbal medicinal raw materials growing on their territory, other natural and synthetic components for the medicines’ production, as well as finished medical products.

A substantive conversation took place on the interaction of BelAseptika CJSC with the Turkmendermansenagat enterprises of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

CJSC "BelAseptika" and the management of "Turkmendermansenagat" plan to work out in detail the issue of creating a joint production of drugs.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Belarus were established on January 21, 1993.

Ashgabat is the most important strategic partner for Central Asia for Minsk. Now Turkmenistan, due to instability in the hydrocarbon market, has begun reformatting its national economy. Belarus is ready to support the transfer of the raw material economy of this country to an innovative track.

Among the main areas of cooperation between the two countries are agriculture, the processing industry, transport and education, as well as large-scale infrastructure projects.

The largest joint economic project in the history of the Belarusian-Turkmen relations was the construction of the largest industrial potash fertilizer giant in Central Asia - the Garlyk Mining and Processing Plant. It was opened in the presence of the two countries’ presidents on March 31, 2017.

BelAseptika has been an active member of the International Hospital Hygiene Forum with headquarters in Germany since 1999.

Today, BelAseptika is the leading Belarusian manufacturer in its industry. The company produces a wide range of professional antiseptics, disinfectants, detergents and cleaning products - for health care organizations, education, food industry, utilities, agriculture and many other areas of human activity.







