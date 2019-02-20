Iran, Belarus looking for ways to expand cooperation

By Trend





Iran's Ambassador to Belarus and Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister met and conferred on Tuesday, and emphasized on the ways to expand cooperation between Tehran and Minsk, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mustafa Oveysi met and conferred with André Dapk Yonous on the most important issues and bilateral cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

Plans to schedule the exchange of high-level and expert delegations between the two countries to hold a meeting of the Political Consultative Committee between the Iranian and Belarus foreign ministries were also among other issues.

Expressing his congratulation on the occasion of the anniversary of the National Day of the Islamic Republic, the Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister also expressed wish for peace, progress and success for the Iranian government and nation.

Belarus became independent in 1991 after the collapse of the communist Soviet Union.