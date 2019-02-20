Budget of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region raised by $24.1 million

By Trend





The budget of Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region for 2019 is 571.2 billion tenge, the Economy and Budget Planning Department of the region told Trend.

Of this amount, the current budget totals 489.8 billion tenge, and the development budget is 81.4 billion tenge or 14 percent of the total budget.

It should be noted that by the end of 2018, the budget of the Turkistan region was utilized by 99.9 percent: 561.7 billion of 562.1 billion tenge of the annual plan was executed. The unspent amount made up 413 million tenge.

"The region’s budget is socially oriented: social expenditures amount to 116.7 billion tenge or 24 percent. Of these, expenditures on education make up 16 percent of the regional budget, health care – 3 percent, social assistance and social security – 3 percent, culture, sports, tourism and information space – 2 percent," said the department.

The priority areas of expenditures in the 2019-2021 budget of the Turkistan region are the solution of such urgent problems as reducing the number of schools in disrepair and those with three-shift education, drinking water and gas supply, and financing projects for the development of Turkistan city as a cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world. About 67.3 billion tenge was allocated for these expenses.

(376.26 KZT = 1 USD on Feb. 19)