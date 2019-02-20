TODAY.AZ / World news

Over 30,000 barrels of oil sold at Iran Energy Exchange

20 February 2019 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Iran sold 35,000 barrels out of one million barrels put up for sale at the Iran Energy Exchange, Amir Hussein Tibyanian, a representative of the National Iranian Oil Company in the Energy Exchange, said.

Each barrel was sold at $52.25, Tibyanian added, Trend reports referring to Mehr News Agency.

He said that one million barrels of gas condensate will be put up for sale at $62.56 per barrel next week.

Although Iran put up for sale one million barrels of oil at the Energy Exchange earlier, it was not sold.

