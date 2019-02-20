Over 30,000 barrels of oil sold at Iran Energy Exchange

By Trend





Iran sold 35,000 barrels out of one million barrels put up for sale at the Iran Energy Exchange, Amir Hussein Tibyanian, a representative of the National Iranian Oil Company in the Energy Exchange, said.

Each barrel was sold at $52.25, Tibyanian added, Trend reports referring to Mehr News Agency.

He said that one million barrels of gas condensate will be put up for sale at $62.56 per barrel next week.

Although Iran put up for sale one million barrels of oil at the Energy Exchange earlier, it was not sold.