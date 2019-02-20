Iran Chamber of Commerce: More countries solidary with FATF

By Trend





There has been an increase in the number of countries showing solidarity with FATF and adhering to its recommendations, Pedram Soltani, First Vice President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), told Ibena, Trend reports.

Soltani said that this issue has further complicated ways for Iran to avoid sanctions.

According to Soltani, during the previous sanctions (2009), Iran's trade partners, such as China, the UAE, Turkey and Russia, did not fully implement the FATF framework.

Soltani stated, however, that an increase in the number of various countries beginning to implement FATF’s recommendations is being witnessed.

FATF (Financial Action Task Force) is an intergovernmental organization that enforces international standards for combating money and property laundering, financing terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Two of the four FATF bills have been approved in Iran. Two others – namely, Palermo and CFT bills – are awaiting approvals.