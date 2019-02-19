Pashinyan’s unreal dreams about Armenian economy

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the power with the promises to make an "economic revolution", but he has no idea how to realize it.

Recently, Pashinyan said that his government is going to make an economic revolution with the help of the same tools, through which it became possible to make a political revolution.

The political revolution the oppositionist Pashinyan managed to accomplish thanks to the discontent of the people from the previous authorities. Having driven the people to the streets and paralyzed the country with rallies and blocking roads, he forced the Sargsyan team to surrender.

"The economic revolution should go the same way as the political one. It will triumph only when Armenian citizens change their economic behavior. Therefore, the government program has no numbers, digital indicators. It depends on how the Armenian citizens are ready to become an "economic activist"," said Prime Minister.

By such speeches, Pashinyan looks more like a dreamer than a statesman. It turns out that the Armenian people just need to desire to live better, and everything will work out. What a pity that all the years of independence, the Armenian citizens were not aware of such an elementary formula.

The notion of "economic revolution" can be referred to such changes in the economic system as the transition from capitalism to socialism or from feudalism to capitalism. Regardless of the academic or political context, such concepts as economic change or revolution imply systematic changes.

Pashinyan believes that ordinary citizens should carry out both political and economic revolution. So, the revolutionary component of the current economic program is just an emotional background.

This statement makes clear that the new authorities are from the plans of developing the economy or focusing on social policy by themselves. The reason is that they simply do not know how to raise the country’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, the current Armenian opposition has already begun to criticize Pashinyan’s team for its frivolous program.

Eduard Sharmazanov, the press secretary of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), said that during the 10 months of the current Prime Minister’s rule, he did not fulfill all his promises, in particular, he neither raised wages and pensions, nor created new jobs, increased investments and improved the life of the people.

The RPA representative also criticized Pashinyan’s thesis that Armenian people are responsible for the economic revolution, not he and his government, and called it the policy of shifting its responsibility from its shoulders to the people.

Armenia has nothing to attract foreign investors into the country, but there are many problems, in additon to lack of guarantees and economic benefits. No one wants to invest in a country occupying foreign territories with closed borders and hopelessly behind in all respects.

Thanks to the aggressive policy, Armenia has become a dead end for the region and is deprived of all prospects. The economic revolution requires very large investments. But until the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved and the fact of occupation is not eliminated, Armenia will remain unattractive for foreign investments.