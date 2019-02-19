Minister: Turkey to begin growing hemp

By Trend





Turkey will start growing hemp, said Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to the minister, the cultivation of hemp will be carried out under the strict supervision of the state.

“Our goal is to grow technical varieties of hemp, which contain almost no narcotic substances,” said the minister.

According to Pakdemirli, technical varieties of hemp will be used in agriculture, health care, textile industry, recycling and other industries.

The Minister noted that hemp will be initially cultivated in 19 regions of Turkey.

Earlier the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also noted that hemp will be grown in the country.