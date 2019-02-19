Turkey to attract tourists from Turkmenistan

By Trend





The representatives of the Turkmen tour operators reviewed Turkey’s tourist places and in particular, the ski resort in Kars province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The corresponding event for the representatives of the Turkmen tour operators was organized by the Turkish Airlines and the Turkish tourism development agency SERKA.

The purpose of the event is to attract tourists from Turkmenistan to Turkey.

In 2018, 1.35 million tourists from Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan visited Turkey.

In 2018, 252,900 tourists arrived in Turkey from Turkmenistan, which is 9.54 percent more compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, 0.64 percent accounted for the share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in 2018.