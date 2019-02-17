17.02.2019
20:02
17 February 2019 [13:14]
Turkmenistan hopes to increase transit cargo transportation from China
17 February 2019 [12:59]
Malaysian company may build robotics plant in Uzbekistan
17 February 2019 [11:23]
10 export-oriented projects to be launched in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar SEZ
16 February 2019 [16:36]
US governor to visit Uzbekistan for first time in April
16 February 2019 [16:03]
WTO deputy head to visit Uzbekistan
16 February 2019 [15:30]
Ashgabat, Tokyo hold political consultations
16 February 2019 [14:57]
Turkmenistan approves its composition of intergovernmental commission with South Korea
16 February 2019 [13:38]
Turkmenistan names national maritime carrier
16 February 2019 [12:45]
IGB is of geostrategic importance for diversification of gas supplies, says Bulgaria
