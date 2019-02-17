  • 17 February 2019 [13:14]
    Turkmenistan hopes to increase transit cargo transportation from China
  • 17 February 2019 [12:59]
    Malaysian company may build robotics plant in Uzbekistan
  • 17 February 2019 [11:23]
    10 export-oriented projects to be launched in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar SEZ
  • 16 February 2019 [16:36]
    US governor to visit Uzbekistan for first time in April
  • 16 February 2019 [16:03]
    WTO deputy head to visit Uzbekistan
  • 16 February 2019 [15:30]
    Ashgabat, Tokyo hold political consultations
  • 16 February 2019 [14:57]
    Turkmenistan approves its composition of intergovernmental commission with South Korea
  • 16 February 2019 [13:38]
    Turkmenistan names national maritime carrier
  • 16 February 2019 [12:45]
    IGB is of geostrategic importance for diversification of gas supplies, says Bulgaria

    • Most Popular