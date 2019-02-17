10 export-oriented projects to be launched in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar SEZ

By Trend





Ten export-oriented projects will be launched in Pavlodar Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan in the next two years, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

They include production of aluminum profiles, radiators, household chemicals, polymeric containers, heating boilers and artificial stone sinks, Governor of the Pavlodar Region Bulat Bakauov said at the final reporting meeting, noting that these products should drive out of the market their imported analogues.

The head of the region also said that export of goods from Pavlodar grew by 1.7 times in 2018.

It should be noted that Pavlodar Special Economic Zone was recognized as the best resource and raw material base in the global ranking of special zones, according to the Foreign Direct Investment Magazine.

Enterprises of the special economic zone produced goods worth 31 billion tenge, and the budget of the region received almost 1.8 billion tenge in taxes.

(377.62 KZT = 1 USD on Feb. 17)