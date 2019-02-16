US governor to visit Uzbekistan for first time in April

By Trend

Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant will visit Uzbekistan in the first half of April, becoming the first American governor to visit Uzbekistan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An Uzbek delegation headed by the First Deputy Chairman of Uzbek Parliament Sadyka Safayeva arrived on February 11 in the capital of Mississippi, Jackson, where she met the governor on the same day.

Phil Bryant noted that there are many similarities between Uzbekistan and the State of Mississippi - a developed agriculture, an advanced textile and cotton industry, a convenient geographical location and hardworking people.

The parties agreed at the meeting that the American delegation will include representatives of leading Mississippi companies interested in building partnerships with Uzbekistan in agriculture, industry, petrochemistry and mechanical engineering.