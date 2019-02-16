WTO deputy head to visit Uzbekistan

By Trend

Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Alan Wolff will visit Uzbekistan on February 19-20, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

On February 13, Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva Ulugbek Lapasov met with Alan Wolff.

The ministry stated that the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and WTO.

Moreover, it was noted that Wolff will take part and speak at the international conference "Interconnectedness in Central Asia: Challenges and New Opportunities", which will be held February 19-20 in Tashkent.

This visit is of particular relevance in the context of enhancing the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, a number of events will be held in Tashkent and Geneva, aimed at improving the skills and applying international best practices in the domestic and foreign trade.

WTO Secretariat will provide the necessary technical assistance to Uzbekistan in the training of national personnel involved in the country's accession process.

Apart from Alan Wolff, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Herman, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian and Chairman of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute and the Silk Road Studies Program Frederick Starr are also expected to attend the event.