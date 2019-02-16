Turkmenistan names national maritime carrier

By Trend

Turkmenistan has named the Turkmen Marine Merchant Fleet CJSC (De?iz Söwda Floty) as the National Maritime Carrier, Trend reports referring to a decree by the Turkmen President.

The document establishes the legal, economic and organizational basis of management in transportation, as well as the procedure for the transport of petroleum products and special cargo, and other rules of international cooperation.

The issue was discussed at a government meeting. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov particularly noted the strategic importance of the international port in the city of Turkmenbashi for the Caspian and Central Asian countries.

According to the head of state, the full-scale utilization of the port’s capabilities brings the states of the region to a new round of partnership, promoting integration into the international system of economic relations and enhancing the role of Turkmenistan in the continent’s multi-modal communications system.

The opening of the port was held in May 2018. The project was designed in accordance with the Greenport international standard.