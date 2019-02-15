Iran can use potential of EEU to avoid sanctions, analyst say

By Trend





Under the sanctions imposed unilaterally by the US, regional associations create great opportunities for Iran, Iranian political analyst Masoud Sadr said in an interview with Trend.

He said that by joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Iran aims to use its national currency in the trade with the EEU.

He added that the use of national currency in trade is very important considering the unilateral sanctions against Iran and the significance of financial and banking sector in world trade.

"Iran can use the potential of the EEU to avoid sanctions," he said.

He added that Iran is interested in using the national currency in trade with the members of the EEU, as well as its neighbors, for example, Turkey, Iraq and India.