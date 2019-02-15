Turkmenistan to host OSCE conference on countering terrorism financing

By Trend





Turkmenistan is scheduled to host a conference on “Countering terrorism financing and organized crime” April 17-18, 2019, which will be organized with the participation of the OSCE, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The issue of the preparation of this event was discussed during the regular meeting of the OSCE Security Committee, where Ashgabat made a statement on the topic “Priorities of Turkmenistan in the field of security.”

In September 2018, representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in an OSCE-supported regional seminar “Combating financing of terrorism: best practices within the OSCE region” in Ashgabat.

Experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan presented their countries’ experiences in combating the financing of terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters, highlighting the importance of the relevant legislative framework and of conducting national risk assessments related to the financing of terrorism.

The participants also shared best practices in inter-agency interaction in the detection of cases of the financing of terrorism and foreign terrorist fighters and stressed the role of international cooperation in the detection of transboundary financial flows.

During the practical exercises, participants worked in groups to review cases related to the investigation of terrorist financing cases by financial and criminal intelligence units.