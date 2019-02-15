High expectations of Iran from EU

By Trend





Iran had higher expectations from the EU, Faryal Mostowfi, member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, told ISNA, Trend reports.

Mostowfi said that, after 9 months of negotiations, the expectations on the EU's step on securing economic exchanges with Iran turned out to be unfulfilled, also saying that INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges), the financial mechanism of the EU, is primarily meant as a tool for propaganda and politics.

"Because the European Union shows that it is committed to protecting and maintaining the nuclear deal [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] with Iran," he said.

Mostowfi continued that, although the nuclear agreement is important for Europe, what is now being provided (in INSTEX) is, by and large, more limited than what the Iranian side has in mind.

Commenting on conditions, such as Iran's joining FATF (Financial Action Task Force) in connection with INSTEX, Mostowfi added that Iran should join this international convention.

According to Mostowfi, Iran hopes that, at the very least, there will be no shortage in terms of medicine supplies by the EU.