Kyrgyzstan plans to supply potatoes, beef to Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are close to a new level. The two countries eliminate all the difficulties in bilateral relations. These two states now have more active trade, and fewer problems on the border, many common interests have arisen. The dynamics of bilateral contacts has become positive.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan reached an agreement to sign the Cooperation Program for 2019, the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Tashkent reports, citing the results of the visit of Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation to Uzbekistan.

With the assistance of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Nurbek Murashev met with Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Jamshid Khodjaev, First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sunatulla Bekenov and Vice Chairman of Uzkimyosanoat JSC Bakhtier Babakulov on February 12, 2019 in Tashkent.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan Ibrahim Dzhunusov attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the delivery of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, mineral fertilizers, cotton and wheat seeds to Kyrgyzstan, the elimination of barriers and restrictions to bilateral trade, as well as current issues of bilateral cooperation.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture announced in November 2018, that the Uzbek side had provided a list of 17 companies that are allowed to import potatoes.

On this basis, private entrepreneurs of the Issyk-Kul region and Namangan Savdo Invest LLC, concluded an agreement on the supply of 2,000 tons of potatoes. To date, more than 66 tons have been shipped from Uzbekistan to the Issyk-Kul region.

The price of potatoes was set at 16 soms ($ 0.2) per kilogram, and sown potatoes - 22 soms ($ 0.3) per kilogram (in bulk) in 2018. Now its cost varies from 4.5 to 5 soms ($ 0.07) per kilogram, which is lower than its prime cost.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were established on February 16, 1993.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan totalled $ 363 million in January-November 2018. This indicator grew by 55 percent compared to the same period of 2017.