Turkmenistan prepares for Caspian Economic Forum

By Trend





A meeting of the organizing committee for the first Caspian Economic Forum was held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to a statement made by the Turkmen government.

The relevant report was submitted to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The head of state pointed out that topics such as the intensification of trade and economic relations, including forming conditions for the development and implementation of major investment projects in various fields, should be discussed during the event, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state agency reports.

"The upcoming First Caspian Economic Forum is one of the starting events of a strategic nature in the recent history of relations between our countries, based on the ratification of an important international legal document - the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed on August 12, 2018 following the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States in Aktau," said the report.

The coordination center for the preparation and holding of the Caspian Economic Forum is also working on programs for holding international conferences, as well as the Caspian Exhibition of Innovative Technologies.



