Uzbekistan Airways, US Boeing make new deal

By Trend





Uzbekistan Airways and Boeing Corporation have entered into an agreement on a quick-change landing gear program for Boeing-787 Dreamliner aircraft, the press service of the American manufacturer reports.

"We pride ourselves on providing our customers with additional services that provide safety. The chassis exchange program provides customers with an economical and reliable way to quickly and efficiently manage repairs," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing for Boeing.

As part of the program, the carrier may exchange the chassis, which require maintenance or major repairs, for another set of certified chassis from the Boeing reserve.

The operator is not required to enter into a contract, plan and manage the process of overhaul for the exchange.

Uzbekistan Airways became the first Dreamliner customer in Central Asia when began exploit the Boeing-787 in 2016, and for the first time in history performed the first non-stop flight from Tashkent to New York on a Dreamliner.

At the same time, the airline opened the Center for the Repair of Composite Aircraft Components in Tashkent jointly with the Boeing Corporation.

Currently, there are three Boeing-787 Dreamliners in the airline’s fleet; by 2020, the carrier intends to receive three more of these aircraft. Thus, the Uzbekistan Airways will have six aircraft of this type in the fleet until 2020.