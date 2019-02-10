Iran ahead of Turkey in exports to Iraq

By Trend:

In 2018, Iran moved ahead of Turkey in exports to Iraq, Hamid Hosseini, the secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, told the Fars News Agency, Trend reports.

Iranian exports to Iraq in 2018 amounted to $8.75 billion.

Hosseini added that Iranian exports to Iraq failed to reach a satisfactory level during the 10th month of the Iranian calendar (started 21 March 2018).

"There were two reasons for this. The first one was the holidays during the month of January, and the second was the return of foreign currency acquired through exports," he said, adding that the exports declined by $510 million in the 10th month.

"However, during some months of the current year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's exports to Iraq had also reached $900 million," he said.

Hosseini said that Iran has exported about $750 million worth of goods to Iraq on average per month, and remarked that Turkish exports stood at $8.3 billion in 2017 and $7.35 billion in 2018.