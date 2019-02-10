Iran parliament speaker to visit Japan on Feb 11

By Trend:

Iranian parliament speaker is scheduled to travel to Japan for an official visit to the Asian country on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Heading a high-ranking parliamentary delegation, Ali Larijani will depart Tehran for Tokyo on Monday for an official two-day visit to the country.

Larijani will visit Japan upon an official invitation of his Japanese counterpart Tadamori Oshima.

The Iranian parliament speaker is expected to discuss issues of mutual interest with his Japanese counterpart and other officials of the Asian country.

Tehran and Tokyo have good diplomatic relations for about a century and Japan is one of Iran's oil importers.