GM Uzbekistan to be renamed

GM Uzbekistan will be renamed in the coming months, Trend reports citing the UzAvtoSanoat Deputy Chairman Aziz Shukurov.

Shukurov added that the Chevrolet and Ravon brands will remain.

"The issue of renaming will be resolved in the near future, and we will inform about it soon," Shukurov said during a press conference.

The company exports its products under the Ravon brand.

GM Uzbekistan was established by General Motors and UzAvtoSanoat in March 2008. At that time, UzAvtoSanoat owned 75 percent of its shares and the remaining 25 percent belonged to the US corporation.

At the end of last year, UzAvtoSanoat completed the purchase of the Asaka Automobile Plant shares from General Motors.

The purchase of shares and the change of name do not mean that GM is leaving Uzbekistan. The corporation is still in the country for technical assistance. At the same time, the Uzbek side will be able to continue producing cars under the Chevrolet brand.