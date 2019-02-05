Uzbekistan in The Telegraph's top-10 most amazing tourist destinations

By Trend





British publication The Telegraph included Uzbekistan in the TOP-10 of the most beautiful and amazing destinations for tourism in 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

“Citizens of 45 countries, including the UK, are allowed visa-free entry into Uzbekistan starting from this week,” said the Telegraph report.

The Telegraph also emphasizes that there are many reasons to visit the glorious cities of Uzbekistan, where the Great Silk Road once ran.

“Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand - have been carefully restored. As before, these cities are dazzled by their magnificent minarets, sparkling domes and hypnotic mosaics. Dusty bazaars, hospitable locals and fascinating mountain landscapes enhance the attractiveness of the country,” said the article.







