Turkmenistan Airlines to suspend flights to Europe

By Trend





The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended Turkmenistan Airlines flights to and from the EU pending confirmation that it meets international air safety standards, Trend reports referring to the website of the UK government.



This means that Turkmenistan Airlines flights between the UK (London Heathrow and Birmingham) and Turkmenistan (Ashgabat) do not have permission to travel to and from the UK.

EASA is the European Union's agency for the regulation and execution of civil aviation security tasks.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan Airlines carry out regular flights to the airports of Moscow, London, Frankfurt, Birmingham, Bangkok, Delhi, Dubai, Amritsar, Minsk, Almaty, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Kiev, Istanbul, Beijing.

The modernization of the air fleet will allow launching flights from Ashgabat to Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Cochin, Ahmedabad (India), Samara (Russia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Vienna (Austria), Sofia (Bulgaria), Budapest (Hungary), Manama (Bahrain), New York (US), Toronto (Canada) till 2020.

The flights are planned to be launched to Madrid (Spain), Jakarta (Indonesia), Muscat (Oman), Kuwait (Kuwait), Singapore (Singapore), Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Cairo (Egypt) in 2021-2030.