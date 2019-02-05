Uzbek delegation to talk with investors in NY, Boston, London on issuing bonds

By Trend





Road shows will be held in New York, Boston and London to issue and place the first sovereign international bonds of Uzbekistan from Feb. 7 to 14, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

As a result of meetings, it is planned to issue the country's first sovereign international bonds for a period of 5 and/or 10 years based on conditions and trends in the international financial markets, the Uzbek Ministry of Finance said.

An Uzbek delegation is expected to negotiate with major investors during the road show.

Uzbekistan plans to issue and place sovereign bonds at a fixed coupon rate of at least $500 million and a circulation period of 5 or more years this year.

From the Uzbek side, JP Morgan was appointed a global coordinator and a joint bookrunner, while Citibank and Gazprombank were appointed as joint leading managers and bookrunners.