US Geological Survey delegation to visit Uzbekistan for co-op discussion

By Trend





A delegation of the US Geological Survey (USGS) will visit Uzbekistan on February 4-7, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The representatives of USGS agreed on that with the leadership Uzbek State Committee on Geology during negotiations that were held in the framework of implementation of agreements reached during the visit of US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to Uzbekistan in October 2018.

The sides thoroughly exchanged views on building up mutually beneficial cooperation in areas defined by the Uzbek-US intergovernmental Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation of 2012.

"State Committee for Geology and the USGS discussed the prospects for cooperation in the areas of geological exploration of the subsoil, primarily through the exchange of experience and knowledge in this area, the fulfillment of tasks on the increase in reserves of hydro-mineral resources and the organization of joint scientific research. The Embassy Science Fellow Department of State Department provides participants with the access to of The US achievements in the field of science and technology", the press service of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

As a result of talks, the parties reached an agreement on organizing the visit of the USGS delegation on to Tashkent February 4-7 to hold targeted meetings with relevant Uzbek ministries and departments and to develop practical measures for the further development of bilateral research cooperation.

The US Geological Survey is a government research and development structure specializing in the study of natural resources, predicting and overcoming the effects of natural disasters in the United States with an emphasis on biology, geography, geology and hydrology.