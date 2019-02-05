Turkmenistan, Japan discuss joint investment projects

By Trend





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Yoichi Kobayashi, Vice President of Japan’s "Itochu" and Co-chair of Japanese – Turkmen Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry's statement.

The parties discussed attracting investments in gas and chemical industry via partnership with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and discussed matters of joint projects for the supply of agricultural equipment manufactured by "Komatsu" company.

Eight documents were signed by the governmental delegation of Turkmenistan during the working visit to Japan in October of last year, concerning the realization of new joint projects, including the construction of ammonia and carbamide production plants, natural gas processing and gasoline production, a workshop for phosphate fertilizer production, along with partnership with JBIC, and supply of the earthmoving machinery of "Komatsu" company and "Toyota" cars to Turkmenistan.

Japan has already realized a number of major projects in Turkmenistan. Among them are the construction of ammonia and carbamide plants in the city of Mary, industrial complexes in the Balkan Region for polyethylene production at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, carbamide fertilizers in Garabogaz, and polyethylene and polypropylene in Kiyanly.