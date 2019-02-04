Uzbek, Polish diplomats on prospects for development of bilateral relations

Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Dilshod Akhatov met with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki in Warsaw on February 1, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Uzbek-Polish partnership in bilateral terms and in terms of Uzbekistan-EU format.

The Polish diplomat noted that large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan carried out in all spheres under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as strengthening the regional cooperation are highly appreciated in his country. Furthermore, support for a constructive policy towards Afghanistan was expressed as well.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying political dialogue, building up trade and economic ties, solving transport, communication and other issues.

The Polish side spoke positively about the continuation of consultations between the relevant departments of the two countries on attracting labor from Uzbekistan to the Polish labor market.