Domestic flight canceled due to severe frost in Turkey

The Turkish airline AnadoluJet has cancelled Agri-Ankara flight due to a severe frost in eastern Agri province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Feb. 4.

The cancellation of other flights has not been reported. The temperature has dropped to minus 20 degrees in the province.

A number of domestic and international flights were canceled due to snowfall in Istanbul on January 7.

Flights were mainly canceled at Ataturk Airport.

Among the domestic cancelled flights were Istanbul-Sinop, Istanbul-Antalya and Istanbul-Gaziantep, while among the international flights - Istanbul-Thessaloniki, Istanbul-Chisinau, Istanbul-Kharkov, Istanbul-Odessa and Istanbul-Belgrade.