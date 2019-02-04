TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkmenistan names new director general of Insurance Organization

04 February 2019 [15:11] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Guvanch Nurmuhammedov has been appointed as director general of the State Insurance Organization of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to a Turkmen presidential decree.

Dovletmyrat Gulmyradov, deputy director general of the State Insurance Organization of Turkmenistan, has been released of temporary discharge of duties of director general of the organization.

The State Insurance Organization of Turkmenistan has a wide network of over 40 branches in the country.

At the current stage, the Organization is expanding partnership with leading international insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as insurance brokers.

