Iran's Central Bank governor to visit Iraq

By Trend





The Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce announced that the governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati will be visiting Iraq on February 5.

"The trading status of Iran-Iraq is fairly good, but its trend has slowed down because of the recent policies on return of currency obtained from exports,” the Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Chamber Hamid Hosseini told Trend.

"Negotiations for the cooperation of Iranian banks with Iraqi banks have been carried out in this regard and the issue of returning the foreign exchange earned by exporters will be resolved,” he said.

Referring to the plans and goals of this visit, Hosseini said that the trip is intended to address the two countries "financial and banking transactions, Iran's gas and electricity demand from Iraq, and a solution to receive exporters' debts through the two countries` banking system".

Pointing to Iran's plan to expand trade with Iraq next year, Hosseini said that Iran looks to increase its trade relations with Iraq by some 25 percent.

“Iran's next year plan includes launch of a permanent exhibition in Iraq and expand the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Iraqi market,” said Hosseini.

“We intend to expand our presence in the Iraqi service market,” he said.

"In 2018, we succeeded to get pass Turkey in terms of export of goods; Turkey had 7.3 billion wroth of exports in 2018, and we had 8.5 billion,” he said.