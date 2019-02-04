Turkey stands for Syria’s territorial integrity - Erdogan

By Trend





Turkey stands for Syria’s territorial integrity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media Feb. 4.

Erdogan said that Russia and Iran are also in favor of preserving the integrity of Syria.

“But, unfortunately, the coalition forces in Syria, created to fight the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, pursue completely different goals in relation to Turkey,” he noted.

Erdogan added that thanks to Turkey, terrorists who posed a threat not only for Turkey but also Syria were eliminated in a number of areas in the north of Syria.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a new military operation in Syria against PYD/YPG. Erdogan claimed there were US soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

On Jan. 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State", and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus, as well as Al-Bab in northern Syria.

The security zone in northern Syria consists of an area of 32 kilometers and a length of 460 kilometers along the Syrian-Turkish border. In case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the security zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct new anti-terrorist operations, will not be a part of the security zone.