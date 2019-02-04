Uzbekistan improves position in OECD credit risks classification

By Trend





Uzbekistan improved its position and moved to the fifth group in the updated classification of OECD country credit risks, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) classification of country credit risks was updated on February 1.

Uzbek Ministry of Finance states that Uzbekistan moved from the sixth to the fifth group in the new classification.

Moreover, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Serbia, Vietnam and others are also in the fifth group.

Countries are classified into seven risk categories, where countries with the highest level of risk are represented in the seventh category, and countries with the lowest level of risk are in the first category.