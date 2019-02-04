Ashgabat, Kyiv discuss partnership in migration

By Trend





A meeting with Valentin Shevalov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, was held at the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the State Migration Service.

Views on the prospects for partnership in the field of migration were exchanged. "Turkmenistan successfully cooperates with Ukrainian companies for many years and develops a mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukrainian partners," the information states.

Turkmenistan is an important Central Asian trade and economic partner of Ukraine, as stated on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ashgabat.

Ukrainian business entities are involved in the construction of large-scale infrastructure facilities of national importance in Turkmenistan, the construction of complex engineering communications, along with oil and gas, industrial and transport facilities; they also export various products to Turkmenistan and provide services.

The main export items to Turkmenistan include railway cars, products of the agro-industrial complex, electrical machines, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking goods. Imports from Turkmenistan to Ukraine mainly consist of oil refining products, wool and cotton, and textiles.