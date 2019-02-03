Salehi: Iran ready to build light-water reactors for its neighbours

By Trend

Iran is ready to design and construct light-water research reactors for the neighbouring countries, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said.

Salehi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Achievements Exhibition in Tehran.

“If neighbouring countries are interested in having light water research reactors, we can design and provide them with that and also train them so that they can produce their required radiopharmaceuticals,” Salehi added, Trend reports referring to Mehr News Agency.

Elsewhere, Salehi described the registration of INSTEX by European signatories of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a positive step, highlighting that “of course this is not the final step.” Hoping that European countries would increase their speed in this route, he added, “we expect them to take final steps.”

Iran nuclear chief also maintained that good nuclear cooperation are underway between Iran and EU, adding that European countries have promised to provide 20 million euros to build in here ‘the best nuclear safety center in West Asia’.