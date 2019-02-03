Iran tests long-range cruise missile

By Trend

Iran unveiled a long-range cruise missile dubbed “Hoveizeh”, which has been fully designed and manufactured by the country’s military experts, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

In a ceremony in Tehran, attended by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the cruise missile, manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization, was put on display and prepared to be handed over to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami described the Hoveizeh missile as “a symbol of self-confidence” and said it is a major defense achievement that shows Iran’s achievements in today world’s military technologies.

The achievement proves that no barrier can block the Iranian nation’s determination in the defense sector, the minister added.